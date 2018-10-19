Video: Man uses box cutter to rob Orlando bank customer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's investigators are searching for a man who they said used a box cutter to rob a couple at a drive-thru ATM.

Deputies said the incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the Chase Bank branch at 12528 South Orange Blossom Trail.

Surveillance video posted on the OCSO Facebook page showed a car driven by a 55-year-old woman and her husband drive up to the ATM to withdraw money, and that's when a man appears with a jacket over his head.

The man was seen reaching inside car before it moves forward taking the man with it.

The car was seen stopping when the woman sounded the horn, and that's when deputies said the man pulled out a box cutter and grabbed the woman around her neck.

The video showed two men run toward the car and wrestle the man away. He appeared to take several jabs at the men with the box cutter before he ran off and got away.

"Oh, wow. He seriously wanted that money," Chase customer Angel Colon said.

News 6 showed the surveillance footage to Colon, who said he had just used the ATM at the same branch. He said he's always on his guard when he uses it.

"Always. In my rear view mirror, in my side view mirror, always," he said. "I feel sorry for the woman."

Orange County sheriff's investigators said they are pretty certain the man is still in the area. Anyone who has any information that can help catch him is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-423-TIPS (8477).​

Who is this aggressive foiled purse snatcher? WATCH and SHARE: Picture this: You go to make an ATM deposit and a bad guy comes out of nowhere to try and steal your purse as you sit in your car. That's exactly what happened on September 8th at 7 a.m. to our shaken 55-year-old female victim at the drive-thru at Chase Bank 12528 South Orange Blossom Trail. She and her husband resisted the attacker who later produced a box cutter knife and grabbed her by the neck as she honked her horn. At 1:30 in the video, two nearby good Samaritans noticed what was happening and helped get the suspect out of the vehicle and away from the victim. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. Call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. We believe he is still in the area. FYI: We just recieved the video from the bank. Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, October 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.