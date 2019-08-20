Orlando's 3 top spots to score burgers, without breaking the bank

Got a hankering for burgers?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

Topping the list is the Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar. Located at 57 W. Central Blvd. in Central Business District, the bar and Colombian spot, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated low-priced burger spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 317 reviews on Yelp. Try the Super Rico Burger for $11. It comes with a fried egg and bacon. See the full menu here.

2. Arepa Burger

Photo: ava k./Yelp

Next up is Arepa Burger, situated at 8101 Narcoossee Road. With 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the Venezuelan spot, which offers burgers and sandwiches, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Per its business information on Yelp, this spot offers takeout but does not include delivery among its services.

3. Junior Colombian Burger - South Kirkman Road

Photo: junior colombian burger-south kirkman road/Yelp

Finally, there's Junior Colombian Burger - South Kirkman Road, a Florida Center favorite with four stars out of 291 reviews. Stop by 5389 S. Kirkman Road, Suite #105 to hit up the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, next time you're in the mood for cheap eats. Really hungry? Check out the triple cheeseburger on the menu here. There are also non-beef options including turkey, veggie and chicken.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline