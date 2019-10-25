Orlando's 4 best spots to splurge on New American food

In search of a new favorite New American spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Ocean Prime

photo: catherine c./yelp

Topping the list is a member of the chain Ocean Prime. Located at 7339 W. Sand Lake Road, the steakhouse and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated high-end New American restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 447 reviews on Yelp.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Ocean Prime. The Orlando Sentinel has named it one of the "Best Steakhouses in the City" and "Best Bar," according to the restaurant's Yelp profile.

The business describes the many specialties it offers: "stunning settings and a vibrant energy, an impressive menu of seafood and prime cuts of steak, signature cocktails, a Wine Spectator-honored wine list and truly genuine hospitality make Ocean Prime Orlando an ideal place to socialize, talk business, celebrate and indulge."

2. The Osprey Tavern

Photo: melody l/Yelp

Next up is Baldwin Park's The Osprey Tavern, situated at 4899 New Broad St. With four stars out of 346 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and New American spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Yelper Ingrid P., who reviewed The Osprey Tavern on Sept. 9, noted, "This is a very nice restaurant to have a date or a more upscale dinner with friends. We had the pasta and the short ribs. It was all very tasty!"

3. Citrus Club

Photo: marten m./Yelp

Central Business District's Citrus Club, located at 255 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1800, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy venues and event space, bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews.

The site has lots more information about Citrus Club.

"Citrus Club Orlando is an elite private club where a diverse group of community leaders gather to elevate and enhance business and social connections through exceptional educational and culinary experiences," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Hemisphere Restaurant

Photo: anna l./Yelp

Check out Hemisphere Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the bar and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, by heading over to 9300 Jeff Fuqua Blvd.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Hemisphere Restaurant, which is led by Executive Chef Jeffery Powell.

"Established in 1992, Hemisphere restaurant is now living out its latest iteration and concept of a world class dining establishment featuring neo-contemporary world cuisine, an impressive wine list and craft cocktails," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.