Orlando's 4 favorite spots to find inexpensive Mexican fare

1. Border Grill Fresh-mex

Photo: DunHiTide G./Yelp

Topping the list is Border Grill Fresh-Mex. Located at 5695-A Vineland Road in Florida Center, the Mexican and Latin American spot is the most popular inexpensive Mexican restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,111 reviews on Yelp.

Satisfy late night cravings at this eatery, well known for its generous portions. Popular menu offerings include the steak torta, green chicken enchiladas and the veggie burrito. Sauces at various spice levels are served on the side.

2. Tin & Taco - Downtown

Photo: Tin & Taco/Yelp

Next up is Central Business District's Tin & Taco - Downtown, situated at 40 W. Washington St. With 4.5 stars out of 523 reviews on Yelp, the Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot, offering tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

With more than 15 kinds of tacos with unusual flavor combinations, drop by during a lunch break or happy hour to get your Mexican fix. Burritos with rice, mixed green salads and wraps are also available. Drinks range from craft beers like ginger Perry and the Black Widow to agave vanilla cream soda.

4. MX Taco

Photo: Andrew H./Yelp

MX Taco, a spot to score tacos and more in East Central Park, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 170 Yelp reviews. Head over to 207 N. Bumby Ave. to see for yourself.

Yelpers' favorite tacos include the mole poblano (chicken, queso cotija, sesame seed and crema) and cochinita pibil (bitter orange pulled pork and pickled onion).

Vegans: try the Hongos con Zikil Pak, a mushroom taco with pumpkin seed tomato pesto, pickled red onions, cilantro and a wedge of lime. Street corn, watermelon aqua fresco and avocado ice cream are also popular eats.

