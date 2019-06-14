Orlando's 5 favorite spots to find inexpensive Southeast Asian food

In search of a new favorite Southeast Asian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Sticky Rice Lao Street Food

Photo: sticky rice lao street food/Yelp

Topping the list is Sticky Rice Lao Street Food. Located at 1915 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North, it's the highest-rated inexpensive Southeast Asian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 459 reviews on Yelp. The Laotian restaurant offers tapas, noodle soups, spring rolls, hot wings and more.

2. Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs

Photo: mira b./Yelp

Colonialtown South's Banh Mi Nha Trang Subs, located at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 9, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 377 reviews. This eatery specializes in banh mi sandwiches, offering more than 20 options. For drinks it serves soda, coffee and bubble teas.

3. Vietnam Cuisine

PHOTO: JOY J./YELP



Vietnam Cuisine, a Vietnamese and vegetarian spot in Colonialtown South, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 166 Yelp reviews. The menu features rice platters, noodle soups, steamed buns, spring rolls and more. Head over to 1224 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

4. Anh Hong Restaurant

Photo: derek b./Yelp

Over in Lake Eola Heights, check out Anh Hong Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 498 reviews on Yelp. You'll find Vietnamese sub sandwiches, noodle soups, fried rice, salads and appetizers on the menu. Dig in at the Vietnamese and vegetarian spot by heading over to 1124 E. Colonial Drive.

5. Pho Vinh

Photo: karlton k./Yelp

And then there's Pho Vinh, a Colonial Town Center favorite with four stars out of 340 reviews. On the menu, you'll find authentic Vietnamese fare such as noodle soups, fish and seafood platters, fried rice, sour salads, appetizers, desserts and smoothies. Stop by 657 N. Primrose Drive to hit up the Vietnamese and vegetarian spot next time you're in the mood for cheap eats.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

