Orlando's top 5 day spas, ranked

Wondering where to find the best day spas near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top day spas in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for day spas.

People in the Orlando area historically spend more in fall at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses grew to $50 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. A Royal Pampering

PHOTO: pam h./YELP

First on the list is A Royal Pampering. Located in the Colonial Town Center at 4401 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 101, the nail salon and massage therapist spot is the highest-rated day spa in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp.

2. Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio

PHOTO: refresh at mosaic hair studio/YELP

Next up is Lake Formosa's Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio, situated at 537 Virginia Drive. With five stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp, the day spa, skin care and massage spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Essentials Spa & Salon

Photo: Essentials spa & salon/Yelp

Essentials Spa & Salon Metrowest, located at 1507 Park Center Drive, Unit 1K, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa, skin care and reflexologist spot four stars out of 127 reviews.

4. Debonair Nails & Spa

PHOTO: debonair nails & spa/YELP

Debonair Nails & Spa, a nail salon, day spa and waxing spot in Kirkman South, is another go-to, with four stars out of 183 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6700 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 115, to see for yourself.

5. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

PHOTO: hand & stone massage and facial spa/YELP

And then there's Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, a local favorite with four stars out of 96 reviews. Stop by 2823 S. Orange Ave. to hit up the day spa, massage and skin care spot when you want to pamper yourself.

