Orlando's top 5 delis, ranked

Looking to try the best delis in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Black Bean Deli

photo: matthew f./yelp

Topping the list is Black Bean Deli. Located at 1835 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North, the deli, wine bar and Cuban spot is the highest-rated deli in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 601 reviews on Yelp.

2. Stasio's

photo: anna l./yelp

Next up is Lawsona-Fern Creek's Stasio's, situated at 210 N. Bumby Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp, the deli and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery

photo: todd s./yelp

Conway's Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery, located at 4502 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, deli and Latin American spot 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews.

4. The Pastrami Project

Photo: Tory P./Yelp

The Pastrami Project, a food truck and deli that offers sandwiches and more in College Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 175 E. Par Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Tainos Bakery & Deli

Photo: doug m./Yelp

Finally, there's Tainos Bakery & Deli, an Engelwood Park favorite with four stars out of 90 reviews. Stop by 5806 Lake Underhill Road to hit up the bakery and deli, which offers empanadas and more, next time the urge strikes.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.