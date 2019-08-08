Orlando's top 5 lounges to visit now

Wondering where to find the best lounges near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top lounges in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture.

1. Santiago's Bodega

Photo: eric v./Yelp

Topping the list is Santiago's Bodega. Located at 802 Virginia Drive in Ivanhoe, the tapas bar and Spanish spot is the highest-rated lounge in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 974 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Courtesy

Photo: Howie C./Yelp

Next up is The Courtesy, situated downtown at 114 N. Orange Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 243 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and lounge has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Corona Cigar Company & Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge

Photo: chris s./Yelp

The Corona Cigar Company & Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, located at 127 S. Orange Ave. in The Plaza Downtown, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tobacco shop and lounge 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews.

4. The Woods

Photo: Paul J./Yelp

The Woods, a downtown lounge, cocktail bar and whiskey bar, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 155 Yelp reviews. Head over to 49 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

5. The Guesthouse

Photo: Natasha S./Yelp

And then there's The Guesthouse, a Colonialtown North favorite with four stars out of 273 reviews. Stop by 1321 N. Mills Ave. to hit up the cocktail bar and lounge next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

