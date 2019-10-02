Orlando's top 5 pubs, ranked

Looking to try the top pubs around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour

Photo: Jeff K./Yelp

Topping the list is Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour. Located at 2810 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, the pub and brewery is the highest-rated pub in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 338 reviews on Yelp.

2. Roque Pub

photo: roque pub/yelp

Next up is Roque Pub, situated at 3076 Curry Ford Road With 4.5 stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the pub, venues and event space and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Barley & Vine Biergarten

Photo: Meghan R./Yelp

Barley & Vine Biergarten, a pub, wine bar and beer garden in East Central Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2406 E. Washington St. to see for yourself.

4. Finnegan's Bar & Grill

photo: martin b./yelp

Over in Florida Center, check out Finnegan's Bar & Grill, which has earned four stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pub and traditional American and Irish spot at 6000 Universal Blvd., Universal Studios Florida

5. City PUB

photo: alistair m./yelp

And then there's City PUB, a Central Business District favorite with 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews. Stop by 861 N. Orange Ave. to hit up the pub and New American spot next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.