Recess Pizza makes Downtown debut, with pizza and more

A new spot to score pizza and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Downtown, called Recess Pizza, is located at 131 N. Orange Ave.

Recess Pizza specializes in imaginative wood-fired pizzas made with a "unique alkaline dough" and topped with artisan meats, or made vegetarian to order. You'll also see fresh salads and hot sandwiches on the menu.

Recess Pizza has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Craig L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 22, wrote, "It was a good balance of flavors. Nothing overpowered what was happening on my palette. "

Yelper Katherine N. added, "Each dish on the menu is unique and it's pretty cool."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Recess Pizza is open from 11:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline