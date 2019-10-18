Score craft tacos, beer and more at College Park's new Tin & Taco

Taco fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. The newcomer to College Park, called Tin & Taco , is located at 2429 Edgewater Drive.

Open since 2017, this chain from Gringos Locos owner Robert Bair operates four stores in the Orlando area, according to the business's Yelp page.

Tin & Taco specializes in craft tacos, beer and soda. It offers more than 10 fillings, including proteins like the house smoked brisket and ahi tuna plus toppings that range from fried jalapeños to crushed Doritos, notes orlandosentinel.com.

Seeking a vegetarian option? Try the meatless version filled with a mix of black beans, corn and quinoa, plus pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, jack and cheddar cheeses and potato sticks, topped off with a garlic cilantro sauce.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Tin & Taco is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sam S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 10, wrote, "This place by far has the best tacos in the area! Plus, it has a better craft beer selection than most of the bars in the area. This place is a must try!"

Head on over to check it out: Tin & Taco - College Park is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.

