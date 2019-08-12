Swan City Bagels brings specialty schmears and bagel sandwiches to Lake Eola Heights

Bagel fans, celebrate: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 522 E. Amelia St. in Lake Eola Heights, the newcomer is called Swan City Bagels.

Chef Racine, who grew up in a Jewish household, wanted to share her passion for bagels with the community, according to the shop's website. The bagel sandwich shop offers "finely crafted, delicious and imaginative twists on bagel classics with plenty of vegan options," notes its Facebook page.

The menu features a Super Nova Bagel with lox arranged like a rose, a vegan cheese steak sandwich and housemade schmears ranging from hot Cheeto to pimento jalapeño.

Swan City Bagels has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 48 reviews on Yelp.

Deena S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 2, wrote, "Great bagels, beautiful neighborhood, friendly and fast service. I had a sesame bagel, and it was delicious! They had a huge variety of flavored cream cheeses."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Swan City Bagels is open from 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 8 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Orlando? Here's what else opened recently near you.

