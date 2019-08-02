The 3 best pool halls in Orlando

Wondering where to find the best pool halls near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pool halls in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for pool halls.

1. Sportstown Billiards

photo: nate t./yelp

Topping the list is Sportstown Billiards. Located at 2414 E. Robinson St. in East Central Park, the pool hall, sports bar and arcade is the highest-rated pool hall in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp.

2. O'Shucks Pub And Karaoke Bar

photo: rory d./yelp

Next up is O'shucks Pub and Karaoke Bar, situated at 7467 International Drive With four stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp, the pub, pool hall and karaoke spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cleo's Lounge

Photo: michelle l./Yelp

Central Business District's Cleo's Lounge, located at 11 S. Court Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the lounge and pool hall four stars out of 72 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.