The 3 best spots to score gelato in Orlando

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gelato sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Trevi Pasta

PHOTO: ROMAN Q./YELP



Topping the list is Trevi Pasta. Located at 2120 Edgewater Drive in College Park, the Italian eatery pasta shop is the highest-rated gelato spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 314 reviews on Yelp.

2. 407 Cafe

PHOTO: 407 CAFE/YELP



Next up is Lake Nona's 407 Cafe, situated at 9161 Narcoossee Road, Suite 108. With four stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and crêperie, which offers gelato and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Lake Nona

Photo: JEREMIAH'S ITALIAN ICE OF LAKE NONA/Yelp

Jeremiah's Italian Ice of Lake Nona, located in Narcoossee Groves at 9971 Tagore Place, Suite 8, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and gelato 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

