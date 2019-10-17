The 4 best bakeries in Orlando

Wondering where to find the best bakeries near you?

1. Market On South

Photo: market on south/Yelp

First on the list is Market On South. Located at 2603 E. South St. in East Central Park, this space is home to the Valhalla Bakery, a spot specializing in vegan and dairy-free goods. It's the highest-rated bakery in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 673 reviews on Yelp.

2. Le Gourmet Break

Photo: Nicholas L./Yelp

Next up is the Central Business District's Le Gourmet Break, situated at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 386 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Blue Bird Bake Shop

Photo: Mz Virtue R./Yelp

Audubon Park's Blue Bird Bake Shop, located at 3122 Corrine Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews.

4. Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery

Photo: I B./Yelp

Last but not least, Cafe Madrid Deli & Bakery in Conway is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 91 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4502 Curry Ford Road to try it for yourself.

