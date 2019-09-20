The 4 best massage spots in Orlando

In search of a new favorite massage spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top massage spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for massage.

1. Orlando Spa Oasis

photo: orlando spa oasis/yelp

Topping the list is Orlando Spa Oasis, situated at 7251 International Drive. With five stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, the massage therapy spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio

Photo: refresh AT mosaic hair studio/Yelp

Lake Formosa's Refresh At Mosaic Hair Studio, located at 537 Virginia Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the day spa, skin care and massage spot five stars out of 67 reviews.

3. Joy Foot Spa

Photo: kim r./Yelp

Joy Foot Spa, a massage and reflexologist spot in Colonial Town Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2614 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 400-5 to see for yourself.

4. The Salt Room

Photo: The Salt Room/Yelp

Last but not least, there's The Salt Room, a Lake Eola Heights favorite with 4.5 stars out of 59 reviews. Stop by 508 N. Mills Ave., Suite C to hit up the massage, skin care and acupuncture spot next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.