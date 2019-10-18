The 4 best spots to score burgers in Orlando

Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger outlets in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Orlando-area shoppers usually spend more in October at restaurants than other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and email automation for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area restaurants grew to 71 per business in October of last year, second only to March with an average of 77, and 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

Photo: Mary N./Yelp

First on the list is The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. Located at Universal Citywalk Orlando, 6000 Universal Boulevard in Florida Center, the sushi bar, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular burger spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 2,216 reviews on Yelp.

2. Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar

Photo: ginnie r./Yelp

Next up is Central Business District's Super Rico Colombian Restaurant & Bar, situated at 57 W. Central Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 327 reviews on Yelp, the bar and Colombian spot, serving burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Five Guys

photo: chris c./yelp

South Orange's Five Guys, a location of the chain located at 2520 S. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fast food spot, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 56 reviews.

4. Rock & Brews

photo: rock & brews/yelp

Rock & Brews, a sports bar and New American spot that offers burgers and more in Airport North, is another go-to, with four stars out of 456 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6897 S. Semoran Blvd., Lee Vista Promenade to see for yourself.

