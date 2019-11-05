The 4 best spots to score desserts in Orlando

Got a hankering for desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Orlando-area shoppers historically spend more in November at food and beverage shops than other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business health for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area food and beverage shops grew to 36 per business in November of last year, second only to June with an average of 37, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

Photo: stephanie s./Yelp

First on the list is The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. Located at Universal CityWalk Orlando, 6000 Universal Boulevard in Florida Center, the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts and more, is the most popular dessert spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 2,048 reviews on Yelp.

2. Market on South

Photo: market on south/Yelp

Next up is East Central Park's Market on South, situated at 2603 E. South St. With 4.5 stars out of 674 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, vegetarian and vegan spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Better Than Sex

Photo: nashalie c./Yelp



North Orange's Better Than Sex, located at 1905 N. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts and more 4.5 stars out of 532 reviews.

4. Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream

Photo: alexis l./Yelp

Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, a food truck that offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more in Audubon Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 328 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3114 Corrine Drive to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.