The 5 best barbershops in Orlando

Looking to try the top barbershops around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbershops in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for barbershops.

1. Jusincredible Cutz

Photo: sidd v./Yelp

Topping the list is Jusincredible Cutz. Located at 2413 E. South St., the barbershop is the highest-rated barbershop in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.

2. Euro Cuts Barbershop

Photo: euro cuts barbershop/Yelp

Next up is the Euro Cuts Barbershop, situated at 59 N. Orange Ave. With five stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, the barbershop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Nick's Barber Shop

Photo: bill f./Yelp

Nick's Barber Shop, located at 6735 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite #112, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barbershop 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews.

4. Old Stars 52 Barbershop

Photo: james n./Yelp

Old Stars 52 Barbershop, a barbershop, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7227 International Drive to see for yourself.

5. Uptown 13 Barber Shop

Photo: ash c./Yelp

Finally, there's the Uptown 13 Barber Shop, a local favorite with five stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 3564 E. Colonial Drive to hit it up the next time the urge strikes.

