The 5 best cafes in Orlando

Looking to try the top cafes around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Le Gourmet Break

Photo: Aurelie M./Yelp

Topping the list is Le Gourmet Break. Located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. in Central Business District, the cafe, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated cafe in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp.

2. Foodies Cafe

Photo: Shevon S./Yelp

Next up is Holden-Parramore's Foodies Cafe, situated at 436 S. Parramore Ave. With five stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Leguminati

Photo: Leah H./Yelp

Leguminati, a cafe and vegan spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2401 Curry Ford Road to see for yourself.

4. 407 Cafe

Photo: 407 Cafe/Yelp

Over in LaVina, check out 407 Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and creperie, which offers gelato and more, at 9161 Narcoossee Road, Suite 108

5. Cindy's Café Authentic Cuban Kitchen

Photo: johnny v./Yelp

And then there's Cindy's Café Authentic Cuban Kitchen, a North Orange favorite with 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews. Stop by 2512 N. Orange Ave. to hit up the cafe and Cuban and Latin American spot next time the urge strikes.

