The 5 best grocery stores in Orlando

Looking to explore the best grocery stores around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top grocery stores in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for grocery stores.

1. Freshfields Farm

photo: kaming l./yelp

Topping the list is Freshfields Farm. Located at 400 E. Compton St., the meat shop and grocery store, which offers fruits and veggies and more, is the highest-rated grocery store in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 336 reviews on Yelp.

2. Woo Sung Oriental Food Mart

Photo: krizza g./Yelp

Next up is the Woo Sung Oriental Food Mart, situated at 5079 Edgewater Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, Korean and Filipino spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bulk Nation

Photo: rachael j./Yelp

Bulk Nation, located at 2752 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 48 reviews.

4. Dong A

photo: alyx k./yelp

Dong A, a grocery store and specialty food and imported food spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 34 Yelp reviews. Head over to 816 N. Mills Ave. to see for yourself.

5. iFresh Market

Photo: susan p./Yelp

Check out iFresh Market, which has earned four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store, seafood market and meat shop at 2415 E. Colonial Drive.

