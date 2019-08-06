The 5 best Italian spots in Orlando

Looking for a delicious Italian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Mario's Pizza

Topping the list is Mario's Pizza. Located at 7213 Curryford Road, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, is the highest-rated Italian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pizza Bruno

Photo: jasmine p./Yelp

Next up is Conway's Pizza Bruno, situated at 3990 Curry Ford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 430 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Trevi Pasta

photo: Katarina d./yelp

College Park's Trevi Pasta, located at 2120 Edgewater Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pasta shop and Italian spot, which offers gelato and more, 4.5 stars out of 318 reviews.

4. Vivo Italian Kitchen

Photo: laura p./Yelp

Vivo Italian Kitchen, a pasta shop and Italian spot that offers pizza and more in Florida Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 785 Yelp reviews. Head over to Universal CityWalk® Orlando, 6000 Universal Boulevard to see for yourself.

5. F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

Photo: andrew h./Yelp

Check out F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 2420 Curry Ford Road.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline