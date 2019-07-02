The 5 best Mediterranean spots in Orlando

Looking for a yummy Mediterranean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. JJ's Fusion Grille

Photo: Juan b./Yelp

Topping the list is JJ's Fusion Grille. Located at 2950 Curry Ford Road, the Mexican and Lebanese spot is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 325 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Photo: bosphorous turkish cuisine/Yelp

Next up is Lake Nona South's Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine, situated at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 226 reviews on Yelp, the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Theo's Kitchen

Photo: alex l./Yelp

Theo's Kitchen, located at 2952 Curry Ford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Greek and Mediterranean spot 4.5 stars out of 114 reviews.

4. Olea Mediterranean

Photo: olea mediterranean/Yelp

Olea Mediterranean, a Mediterranean and Greek spot in Colonial Town Center, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 42 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2714 E. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

5. Cappadocia

Photo: mirko p./Yelp

Finally, check out Cappadocia, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Turkish and Mediterranean spot at 565 N. Semoran Blvd.

