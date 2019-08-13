The 5 best Mexican spots in Orlando

Looking for a yummy Mexican meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Border Grill Fresh-Mex

PHOTO: JENNIFER J./YELP

Topping the list is Border Grill Fresh-Mex. Located at 5695-A Vineland Road, the Latin American spot is the most popular Mexican restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,086 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tin & Taco

Photo: ann d./Yelp

Next up is Downtown's Tin & Taco, situated at 40 W. Washington St. With 4.5 stars out of 504 reviews on Yelp, the Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Black Rooster Taqueria

Photo: juliana c./Yelp

Colonialtown North's Black Rooster Taqueria, located at 1323 N. Mills Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 479 reviews.

4. La Fiesta Mexican Grill and Catering

Photo: liz g./Yelp

La Fiesta Mexican Grill and Catering, a sports bar and Mexican spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 375 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3000 Curry Ford Road to see for yourself.

5. Agave Azul

Photo: agave azul/Yelp

Finally, there's Agave Azul, a West Orlando favorite with four stars out of 853 reviews. Stop by 4750 S. Kirkman Road to hit up the Mexican/Spanish restaurant and cocktail bar next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline