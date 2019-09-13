The 5 best spots to score pizza in Orlando

Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. California Pizza Kitchen

Photo: John I./Yelp

Topping the list is California Pizza Kitchen at Millenia Mall. Located at 4200 Conroy Road, Space 1590 in Millenia, the traditional American spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated pizza spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 120 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pizza Bruno

Photo: jasmine p./Yelp

Next up is Conway's Pizza Bruno, situated at 3990 Curry Ford Road. With 4.5 stars out of 441 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Lazy Moon Pizza

Photo: Todd W./Yelp

Park Lake-Highland's Lazy Moon Pizza, located at 1011 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 380 reviews.

4. Mario's Pizza

Mario's Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza, chicken wings and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 123 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7213 Curryford Road to see for yourself.

5. Pizza Xtreme

Photo: Pizza Xtreme/Yelp

Finally, check out Pizza Xtreme over in Florida Center. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 7250 S. Kirkman Road, Suite 103. It has earned 4.5 stars out of 367 reviews on Yelp.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.