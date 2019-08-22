The 5 best traditional American spots in Orlando

Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. K Restaurant

photo: k restaurant/yelp

Topping the list is K Restaurant. Located at 1710 Edgewater Drive in College Park, the cocktail bar and traditional American spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp.

2. Cork & Fork

photo: cork & fork/yelp

Next up is Cork & Fork, situated at 5180 S. Conway Road With 4.5 stars out of 341 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Shakers American Café

photo: shakers american café/yelp

College Park's Shakers American Café, located at 1308 Edgewater Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot 4.5 stars out of 279 reviews.

4. NBC Sports Grill & Brew

photo: alvin c./yelp

NBC Sports Grill & Brew, a sports bar and traditional American spot in Florida Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 783 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6000 Universal Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Nick's Family Diner

photo: amanda c./yelp

Over in Rosemont, check out Nick's Family Diner, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 191 reviews on Yelp. You can find the diner and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot at 5439 N. Orange Blossom Trail.

