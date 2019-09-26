The 5 best women's clothing spots in Orlando

Shopping for women's clothing supplies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top women's clothing spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for women's clothing.

1. Etoile Boutique

Photo: etoile boutique/Yelp

Topping the list is Etoile Boutique. Located at 2424 E. Robinson St., the women's clothing, men's clothing and used, vintage and consignment spot is the highest-rated women's clothing spot in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dechoes Resale

Photo: madison w./Yelp

Next up is Dechoes Resale, situated at 2110 Edgewater Drive. With four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the used, vintage and consignment and women's clothing spot, offering home decor and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Retromended

Photo: anna l./Yelp

Retromended, located at 930 N. Mills Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the used, vintage and consignment, men's clothing and women's clothing spot 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

4. Sprinkles Jewelry and Gifts

Photo: shelley h./Yelp

Sprinkles Jewelry and Gifts, a gift shop and jewelry and women's clothing spot, is another much-loved go-to in Audubon Park, with five stars out of nine Yelp reviews. Head over to 3108 Corrine Drive to see for yourself.

5. Nordstrom Rack Millenia Crossing

Photo: nordstrom rack millenia crossing/Yelp

Check out Nordstrom Rack Millenia Crossing, which has earned four stars out of 45 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shoe store, department store and women's clothing spot at 4036 Eastgate Drive.

