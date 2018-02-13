Man hit by CSX train in Orlando dies, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 43-year-old man hit by a CSX train Monday morning in Orlando has died one day later, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Damon Rios, of Orlando, was injured in the crash, which happened before 11 a.m. at South Orange Avenue and 4th Street.

Rios was struck with the right side of the train as he was attempting to cross the tracks, troopers said.

Rios was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, but later died as a result of his injuries, troopers said.

No one on the train was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

