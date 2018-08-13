Trending on News 6: How schools met new safety criteria; charges filed in 'stand your ground' case

An Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle parked outside Hiawassee Elementary School on Aug. 13, 2018, the first day of the school year. (Photo: Jerry Askin/WKMG)

Students headed back to school Monday in Orange County were met with new security protocols established under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Act. How the Sheriff's Office says it's meeting those new security requirements is a top story on ClickOrlando.com and News 6.

Here more trending local and national stories for Monday, Aug. 13.

What is El Niño?

How intense a Hurricane season is can be affected by a weather phenomenon known as El Niño. A recent report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association forecast a less-active Atlantic hurricane season this year than previously predicted. Find out what is an El Niño and how it affects tropical weather here.

How Orange County is meeting school resource officer requirements

It's the first day of school for Orange County students, and some deputies across the country are being reassigned temporarily to meet the new security requirements at public schools enacted after the shooting at a Parkland high school in February.

Students in Lake County also returned to school Monday as the district began new security protocols to meet Florida's school safety mandate. Click here to learn more about those here.

Man accused of raping 14-year-old at Daytona Beach Shores resort

A man from El Salvador accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at a hotel Sunday told detectives he thought it was "OK" to follow her because he exchanged glances with her by the pool, according to Daytona Beach Shores police. Video surveillance showed the suspect following the victim and never speaking to her before the alleged attack.

How to stop annoying robocalls

On News 6 at Nine Monday we put together a list of tactics you can use to get telemarketers to stop calling nonstop with those pesky robocalls. See the full tip list here.

Shooter charged Florida "stand your ground" case

A man who fatally shot Markeis McGlockton after McGlockton shoved him in a Clearwater convenience store parking lot has been charged with manslaughter, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Last month, the sheriff said the state's "stand your ground" laws prevented him from arresting the gunman.

Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is gravely ill

Aretha Franklin is gravely ill, her family told News 6 partner WDIV-TV in Detroit. It's not known what led to the hospitalization of the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in 2010.

Watch out, Starbucks: These new coffee shops in Orlando are breaking new ground

We all needed an extra cup of Joe Monday morning getting the kid on the bus for the first day of school. Thankfully, Central Florida is welcoming a surge of new coffee shops with interesting twists.

From local honey-infused cold brew to rose petal garnishes and even a secret coffee shop speakeasy, the coffee culture in Orlando is changing. Find a list of new coffee spots to fuel your java need here.

Hearing in Buzz Aldrin lawsuit scheduled for October

A judge will hold a hearing in October for moon walker Buzz Aldrin's lawsuit against his two children and former business manager. The state judge in Brevard County said he will hear arguments on whether Aldrin's lawsuit should be put on hold while the former astronaut's mental acuity is evaluated. Click here to see what both sides say about this family fued.

Florida primaries fast approaching

The Aug. 28 primary for local and state elections in Florida is only a few weeks away. Click here to find a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process for the upcoming primaries.

Space, rock and roll: How and why meteor showers happen

If you watched the Perseid meteor shower this weekend, or if you didn't and wondered what was so special about some space rocks, you may now be wondering -- what exactly is a meteor shower, and what makes it happen? According to NASA, it turns out that the answer has more to it than just brightly colored flying space rocks. Here's everything you need to know about the wonder of meteor showers.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.