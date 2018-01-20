Woman dead after falling from balcony of Carnival cruise ship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman fell from her balcony on a Jacksonville-based cruise ship and died, a Carnival spokeswoman confirmed to News4Jax.

Early Friday morning, the cruise line said, the guest fell from her balcony on the Carnival Elation and landed several decks below.

"The ship’s medical team responded immediately, but, unfortunately, she passed away," a statement from Carnival Cruise Line reads, in part. "The incident was reported to all proper authorities and CARE Team support was offered to fellow travelers and her family."

The Carnival Elation departed Jacksonville Thursday on a four-day cruise to the Bahamas.

The woman's name and age have not been released.

