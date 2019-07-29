Your guide to the 3 most popular eateries in Orlando's Holden Heights neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Holden Heights has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Caribbean eatery to a sandwich shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Holden Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Oley's Kitchen & BBQ

Topping the list is Caribbean spot Oley's Kitchen & BBQ, which offers soul food and barbecue. Located at 2700 Rio Grande Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.

Drop by this spot for lunch or dinner and feast on main dishes like smothered chicken, curry goat, oxtails and ribs. Yummy sides—like candied yams, mac and cheese, cornbread and rice and beans—round out your meal. Save room for dessert: try the peach cobbler or sweet potato pie.

2. Eat N Wash

Next up is Southern spot Eat N Wash, which offers seafood and soul food, situated at 1723 S. Rio Grande Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Chill out and enjoy seafood including shrimp, snow crab and lobster—all while you get your car washed. Other menu offerings range from cheesesteak subs to chicken and waffles to banana pudding. Try the steak and shrimp bowl with sausage, potatoes and corn and a garlic butter and Cajun seasoning.

3. Art's Sandwich Shop

Art's Sandwich Shop, a spot to score sandwiches, salads and cheesesteaks, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1018 S. Orange Blossom Trl., four stars out of 31 reviews.

The menu offers hot and cold subs, salads and hot dogs. Try the Philly cheesesteak topped with banana peppers, sweet tea and banana pudding for dessert.

