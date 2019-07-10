Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's Lake Formosa neighborhood

Spending time in Lake Formosa? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a classic American eatery to a dry cleaner.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lake Formosa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Too Much Sauce

Photo: too much sauce/Yelp

Next up is New American and gluten-free spot Too Much Sauce, situated at 1430 N. Mills Ave., Suite 170 With 4.5 stars out of 259 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Check out signature bowls like the Chief Rolon with roasted chicken, jasmine rice, black beans, mixed greens and guacamole, the Luau Pork with white rice, lettuce and choice of sauce. Check out the full line of offerings at the business's website.

2. First Watch

Photo: first watch/Yelp

Cafe, traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot First Watch is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1414 N. Mills Ave., Suite 180, four stars out of 171 reviews.

This spot specializes in both breakfast and lunch fare. Check out popular menu options such as the summer crab omelet with roasted corn, red peppers, Jack cheese and scallions served with toast or cornbread carnitas. Check out the website here for more offerings and more information.

3. Parisian Cleaners

Photo: ana g./Yelp

Parisian Cleaners, a laundry service spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 701 Virginia Drive to see for yourself.

This dry cleaner can clean your suit, wedding dress or other important pieces of clothing, with reported cases of quick turnaround and friendly pricing.

