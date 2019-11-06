Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's Lake Formosa neighborhood

Spending time in Lake Formosa? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a hair salon to a traditional American diner.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lake Formosa, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mosaic Hair Studio & Blowout Bar

PHOTO: mosaic hair studio & blowout bar/YELP

Topping the list is beauty spot Mosaic Hair Studio & Blowout Bar. Located at 541 Virginia Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp. Aside from haircuts and blowouts, the beauty shop offers coloring, keratin and deep conditioning services. You can check out the salon's full list of services here.

2. First Watch

Photo: first watch/Yelp

Next up is traditional American chain First Watch, situated at 1414 N. Mills Ave., Suite 180. The casual cafe serves breakfast, brunch and lunch, with menu highlights being a carnitas breakfast burrito, a BLT Benedict, chimichangas and farmhouse hash. With four stars out of 182 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Too Much Sauce

Photo: too much sauce/Yelp

New American spot Too Much Sauce is another top choice. Gluten-free bowls, filled with proteins, beans, veggies, herbs and sauces are the specialty here, and you can choose from a wide selection off the menu or create your own to suit your taste. Yelpers give the business, located at 1430 N. Mills Ave., Suite 170, 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews. Catering services are also available.

