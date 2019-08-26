Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Orlando's LaVina neighborhood

Spending time in LaVina? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pastry cafe to a sports bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in LaVina, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. 407 Cafe

Photo: 407 cafe/Yelp

Topping the list is cafe and crêperie 407 Cafe, which offers gelato, pastries and more. Located at 9161 Narcoossee Road, Suite 108, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 189 reviews on Yelp.

The cafe serves coffee, tea and other beverages as well as soups, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads. Check out the full food and wine menu for this cafe, one of three in the Orlando metro area, here.

2. Nona Social Bar & Kitchen

PHOTO: PHREEZY N./YELP

Next up is New American restaurant Nona Social Bar & Kitchen, situated at 9145 Narcoossee Road. The space offers classic American sports bar fare, such as hamburgers, chicken wings, salads, sandwiches and tacos. The restaurant also serves brunch on the weekends. With four stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wawa

Wawa, a spot to score coffee, tea and more, is another top choice. The nationwide chain of clean gas stations also offers a wide selection of built-to-order and grab-and-go food items, such as breakfast and lunch sandwiches, soups, salads, bowls and pastries. Yelpers give the business, located at 9235 Narcoosee Road, 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews.



