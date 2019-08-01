Your guide to the 3 top spots in Orlando's Coytown neighborhood

Spending time in Coytown? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Chinese supermarket to a pizza shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Coytown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. iFresh Market

Topping the list is grocery store, seafood market and meat shop iFresh Market. Located at 2415 E. Colonial Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp.

It's the first Chinese supermarket chain to be listed on a major US exchange and has stores in New York, Boston, Florida and Maryland, according to the business's website. The market has fresh produce, a Formosa bakery, an Asian beer and wine section and a dim sum stand. Favorites include duck and sticky rice, Parmesan bacon bread and green tea ice cream.

2. Colonial Ace Hardware

photo: alan s./yelp

Next up is hardware store Colonial Ace Hardware, situated at 2523 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Locals choose this spot for the friendly, quick service. It's a go-to spot for landscaping tools, paints for home projects, outdoor grills and more.

3. Fratello's Pizza

Fratello's Pizza, a spot to score pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2425 E. Colonial Drive, four stars out of 38 reviews.

This eatery's offerings go beyond pizza to include sub sandwiches, pasta dishes and baked specialities such as eggplant parmigiana with spaghetti. Yelpers' favorite menu items range from hot garlic wings to the Greek pizza with spinach, banana peppers, black olives and feta cheese to chocolate cake.

