Your guide to the 3 top spots in Orlando's Lake Como neighborhood

Visiting Lake Como, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a yoga studio.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lake Como, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Los Generales Traditional Mexican Restaurant

PHOTO: JOHN C./YELP

Topping the list is Mexican spot Los Generales Traditional Mexican Restaurant. Located downtown at 2901 Curry Ford Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews on Yelp.

Look for classic, home-style Mexican fare, such as gorditas, sopes, empanadas, chimichangas, tacos, enchiladas and burritos, on the menu.

2. Crystal Clean Laundry

Photo: bob w./Yelp

Laundromat Crystal Clean Laundry is another top choice.

Here, you can wash, dry and fold clothes and linens in a clean, roomy space that has televisions and complimentary coffee. Yelpers give the business, located at 1408 S. Crystal Lake Drive, 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.

3. Live Oak Yoga & Massage

Photo: live oak yoga & massage/Yelp

Live Oak Yoga & Massage, a meditation center yoga studio, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 13 Yelp reviews.

In addition to private yoga session, group yoga classes and meditation guidance, the space also offers massage services. Head over to 2901 Curry Ford Road, Suite 2, to see for yourself.

