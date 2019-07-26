Your guide to the 3 top spots in Orlando's Lake Nona Central neighborhood

Spending time in Lake Nona Central? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sports bar to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lake Nona Central, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Drive Shack

Photo: DRIVE SHACK ORLANDO/Yelp

Topping the list is New American sports bar and golf spot Drive Shack. Located at 7285 Corner Drive, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 144 reviews on Yelp.

Play some rounds of golf, enjoy games like shuffleboard and skeeball in the lounge and grab drinks and food in the bar. The menu features items to satisfy a range of taste buds: flatbreads, wings, burgers and pressed paninis. Try the desserts, like the parfait trio with strawberry shortcake, rocky road and salted butterscotch. Drinks include creative cocktails with tequila, rum and more.

2. Lake Nona Deli And Market

Photo: Lake Nona Deli and Market/Yelp

Next up is deli Lake Nona Deli and Market, situated at 8510 Insular Lane With four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

You'll find fresh baguettes, bruschetta, pasta, pizza, salads and sandwiches at this spot. Satisfy that sweet tooth with an Oreo milkshake, and show up on Tuesdays for burger nights as well as other food specials.

3. Salon At Lake Nona

Photo: MRS M./Yelp

Blow dry, blowout and hair stylist spot Salon At Lake Nona is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8524 Insular Lane, Suite 104, Village Walk, four stars out of 21 reviews.

The shop offers haircuts, highlights and hair extensions, as well as keratin treatments and updos. Other grooming services include manicures and pedicures, acrylic nails and beard trims. The salon's color package includes a deal on partial highlights, a cut and a blow dry.

