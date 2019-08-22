Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Central Business District neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that the Central Business District has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a taco spot to an Irish pub.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Central Business District, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Tin & Taco

Topping the list is Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot Tin & Taco, which offers soft tacos and more. Located at 40 W. Washington St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 504 reviews on Yelp. The casual eatery serves craft tacos, craft beer and craft soda. Guests can also opt for salads, wraps and rice bowls. Check out the full menu here.

2. Kres Chophouse

PHOTO: hannah m./YELP

Next up is upscale steakhouse Kres Chophouse, situated at 17 W. Church St. The menu features hand-cut steaks that are aged in-house as well as Australian lobster tails, seared duck breast and lamb chops, and the restaurant's "Red Bar" serves beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. With 4.5 stars out of 507 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Craft & Common

Photo: craft & common/Yelp

Neighborhood bar Craft & Common, which offers specialty coffee, tea, handcrafted cocktails and more, is another top choice. The casual space also serves craft beer, wine and a small variety of food options, such as salads, bacon wrapped dates and smoked salmon toast. Yelpers give the business, located at 47 E. Robinson St., Suite 100, 4.5 stars out of 233 reviews.

4. Harp & Celt

PHOTO: NV M./YELP

Harp & Celt, an Irish pub and eatery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 287 Yelp reviews. The restaurant serves authentic Irish fare, such as Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, fish and chips, cottage pie and stews, as well as imported ales, lagers and whiskey. Catering services are also available. Head over to 25 S. Magnolia Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline