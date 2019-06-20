Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Colonial Town Center neighborhood

Spending time in Colonial Town Center? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza joint to a sushi spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Colonial Town Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Kabooki Sushi

First up is the contemporary Asian fusion restaurant Kabooki Sushi, situated at 3122 E. Colonial Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 648 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The restaurant serves nigiri, sashimi and sushi rolls. Add edamame, miso soup, yuca fritters and more to your meal.

2. Tomasino's Pizza

Italian spot Tomasino's Pizza is another top choice. The restaurant specializes in pizza, but also offers soups, salads, pasta, wings, sub sandwiches and desserts. Yelpers give the business, located at 2612 E. Colonial Drive, 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews.

3. Pizzeria Del-Dio

Check out Pizzeria Del-Dio, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp. You can find the casual Italian spot, which offers hand-tossed pizza and more, at 3210 E. Colonial Drive. Aside from pizza, look for hot and cold sandwiches, fresh salads and pasta entrees on the menu.

4. Quickly Boba & Snow

Finally, there's Quickly Boba & Snow, a local favorite with four stars out of 450 reviews. Menu highlights at this spot include bubble tea, poke, mochi waffles, Hong Kong egg puffs and hot wings. Stop by 3214 E. Colonial Drive to hit up the Asian fusion spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

