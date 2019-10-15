Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Kirkman South neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Kirkman South has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican and Spanish eatery to a coffee shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Kirkman South, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Agave Azul

photo: agave azul/yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar, Mexican and Spanish spot Agave Azul. Located at 4750 S. Kirkman Road, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 868 reviews on Yelp.

The restaurant serves traditional Mexican appetizers like sopes, tamales, taquitos, tostadas and roasted street corn, as well as entrees like fajitas, burritos, chimichangas and enchiladas. Check out the cocina's cocktail menu too.

2. Mrs Potato

Photo: Gina C./Yelp

Next up is fast food and Brazilian spot Mrs Potato, situated at 4550 S. Kirkman Road With 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Potatoes are the star attraction at this spot, which has been featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," reports scottjosephorlando.com. Choose your Rosti potatoes 15 different ways: options include a veggie lovers, Philly cheesesteak and one filled with bacon, cream cheese and onions. Empanadas, burgers and steaks are also on the menu.

3. Rashmi's Beauty & Boutique

Hair removal and skin care spot Rashmi's Beauty & Boutique is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4734 S. Kirkman Road, 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews.

Show your brows some love at this one-woman boutique offering eyebrow threading, clothing and accessories. Be prepared for a wait as this spot only accepts walk-ins. Yelpers say the service is worth the wait, and note Rashmi's skill and speed at transforming clients' eyebrows.

4. Holy Grain Coffee Shop

Photo: Holy Grain Coffee/Yelp

Holy Grain Coffee Shop, a spot to score coffee and tea, salads and sandwiches, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 109 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6735 Conroy Road, Suite 109 to see for yourself.

At this cozy spot offering Wi-Fi, find a variety of espresso drinks, frappes, syrups and other beverages. The menu features pistachio muffins, Brazilian pastries, gourmet sandwiches and salads. Look out for live music and wine offered on select nights.

