Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Millenia neighborhood

Spending time in Millenia? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American spot to a Thai and vegetarian eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Millenia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. California Pizza Kitchen At Millenia Mall

Photo: california pizza kitchen/Yelp

Topping the list is New American spot California Pizza Kitchen at Millenia Mall, which offers pizza and salads. Located at 4200 Conroy Road, Space 1590, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 121 reviews on Yelp.

This restaurant chain serves up classic and globally inspired pizzas like its veggie, Hawaiian and tostada pizza with lime chicken. The menu also features bowls, pastas and salads as well as hand-crafted sangrias.

2. Sushi Katana

Photo: belle k./Yelp

Next up is sushi bar Sushi Katana, situated at 4192 Conroy Road, Suite 103 With 4.5 stars out of 524 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Entrees include ginger shrimp and beef short ribs (they are served with miso group or garden salad and steamed rice). Yelpers rave about Maki rolls and favorites include lobster bomb, Bahama mama, dragon with mango and more. Save room for the fried cheesecake for dessert.

3. The Mall At Millenia

Photo: Chris r./Yelp

Shopping center The Mall At Millenia is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4200 Conroy Road, 4.5 stars out of 445 reviews.

Dine, shop and save at more than 100 businesses. Restaurants include the Cheesecake Factory, Firehouse Subs, Johnny Rockets and more.

4. NaraDeva Thai Restaurant

photo: john p./yelp

NaraDeva Thai Restaurant, a Thai and vegetarian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 320 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4696 Millenia Plaza Way to see for yourself.

Expect a pavilion style space with wood beams and tropical vibes. The menu features house specialty entrees, exotic desserts and more. Yelpers' favorites include Thai red barbecue pork fried rice and crispy egg noodles with sesame gravy.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.