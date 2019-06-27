Your guide to the 4 most popular spots in Orlando's Park Lake-Highland neighborhood

Spending time in Park Lake-Highland? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Latin American and Southern eatery to a Cajun/Creole spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Park Lake-Highland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa

Photo: OLIVIA D./Yelp

Topping the list is barbecue, Latin American and Southern spot Pig Floyd's Urban Barbakoa. Located at 1326 N. Mills Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,663 reviews on Yelp.

Its menu takes barbecue for a global spin, with pulled pork, brisket and chicken available in formats ranging from "plain Jane" to banh mis and tacos. Try the Korean "Kimcheeze" variation that puts chicken together with kimchi and pepper jack cheese. There are also ribs and tofu.

2. Royaltea

Photo: AMY C./Yelp

Next up is bubble tea and coffee and tea spot ROYALTEA, offering desserts and more, situated at 714 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 385 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

You'll find creative tea offerings made with matcha, mango and strawberry yogurt. A fruits tea that comes with chia seeds and sliced fruit and one made with a cheese mousse to give it a salty contrast.

3. Lazy Moon Pizza

Photo: KAMING L./Yelp

Bar and pizza spot Lazy Moon Pizza is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1011 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 101, 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews.

If you're craving a quick lunch or late night snack, you can get your pizza by the slice or take home a whole pie. Offerings range from classic pepperoni to vegan and specialty pizzas. Order a slice of Jason's Mom, which has chicken, caramelized onions, mushrooms and a ranch sauce. Or try El Fidel, which was reviewed by the Discovery Channel, according to one Yelper.

4. Santiago's Bodega

Photo: TIFFANY H./Yelp

Santiago's Bodega, a tapas bar, lounge and Spanish spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 963 Yelp reviews. Head over to 802 Virginia Drive to see for yourself.

This tapas bar draws locals for happy hour, Sunday brunch and date night. The menu features items like the puff pastry bites filled with portabella mushrooms, Roman meatballs, mini lamb chops and gnocchi with short rib as well as craft cocktails. Not a carnivore? The buffet offers plenty of vegetarian options as well as fruit and a pastry station.

