Your guide to the 4 top spots in Orlando's Lake Nona South neighborhood

1. Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

Topping the list is cocktail bar and New American spot Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, which offers tapas and more. Located at 6967 Lake Nona Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 462 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features items such as pork belly with tomato jam, guava and goat cheese flatbread, lamb ribs and Reuben empanadas. Save room for the popular butterscotch bread pudding with salted caramel gelato.

2. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Lake Nona

Next up is Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Lake Nona, situated at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 100 With 4.5 stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Try the mixed grilled plate with lamb, chicken, rice and lava bread with your choice of dips (hummus, babaganoush or walnut and dill yogurt dip. Add a flight of Turkish wines and try chocolate hazelnut baklava for dessert.

3. Island Fin Poké Company

Hawaiian and poke spot Island Fin Poké Company is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7004 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 148, 4.5 stars out of 195 reviews.

This eatery specializes in poke bowls and wrap that come with rice, vegetables and other toppings.

4. Canvas Restaurant & Market

Canvas Restaurant & Market, a cafe, brunch and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 411 Yelp reviews. Head over to 13615 Sachs Ave., Laureate Park Village Center to see for yourself.

Entrees range from beer battered fish and chips to shrimp mofongo. Shared plates include sherry braised octopus, sweet potato kimchi pancakes and twice cooked Yuca fries with cilantro lime sauce.

