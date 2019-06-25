Your guide to the 4 top spots in Orlando's South Orange neighborhood

Visiting South Orange, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian ice joint to a spot for smoothies.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in South Orange, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Jeremiahs Italian Ice

Topping the list is Jeremiahs Italian Ice, a spot to score desserts, shaved ice, ice cream and frozen yogurt. Located at 3150 S. Orange Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp. This chain spot has 14 sister locations in Central Florida.

2. The Smoothie Room

Photo: lisa g./Yelp

Next up is live/raw food and vegan spot The Smoothie Room, offering juice and smoothies and more, situated at 25 W. Crystal Lake St., Suite #163. With 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Expect a wide variety of organic teas at this spot.

3. Sugar Divas Cakery, LLC

Photo: chad r./Yelp

Bakery Sugar Divas Cakery, LLC, which offers cupcakes and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 25 W. Crystal Lake St., Suite #172, 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews. You'll find a variety of sheet cakes among the offerings here.

4. Sodo Sushi Bar & Grill

Photo: erin g./Yelp

Sodo Sushi Bar & Grill, a sushi bar and Vietnamese and Japanese spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 155 Yelp reviews. Head over to 25 W. Crystal Lake St., Suite #175, to see for yourself. Look for tempura and specialty rolls among the options here.

