Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Orlando's Colonialtown North neighborhood

Visiting Colonialtown North, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a vegetarian restaurant to an Asian street food eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Colonialtown North, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Hawkers Asian Street Fare

Photo: florence g./Yelp

Topping the list is Asian fusion spot Hawkers Asian Street Fare. Located at 1103 Mills Ave. North, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,944 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant serves authentic Southeast Asian fare, such as Korean twice-fried wings, five-spice green beans and roast duck, as well as tapas and ramen.

2. Black Bean Deli

Photo: kelly h./Yelp

Next up is Black Bean Deli, a Cuban restaurant and wine bar situated at 1835 E. Colonial Drive. The menu features traditional Cuban fare. Look for daily specials, such as ropa vieja, carne con papa and Havana pork. With 4.5 stars out of 567 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sticky Rice Lao Street Food

Photo: anna g./Yelp

Sticky Rice Lao Street Food, which offers tapas and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the Laotian spot, located at 1915 E. Colonial Drive, 4.5 stars out of 457 reviews. Look for spring rolls, pork rinds, chicken and steak laab, papaya salad and noodle soups on the menu.

4. The Sanctum Cafe

Photo: the sanctum cafe/Yelp

Check out The Sanctum Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 438 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian restaurant, which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, at 715 N. Ferncreek Ave., Suite D. The menus change with the seasons to feature dishes made from scratch, using fresh ingredients from local sources.

5. The Strand

Photo: trung n./Yelp

And then there's The Strand, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 353 reviews. Meals for brunch, lunch and dinner are made with "fresh, seasonal ingredients from local farms," and the dinner menu features red snapper, duck cassoulet, fried pork cutlet and sandwiches. The restaurant also serves craft beers and wines. Stop by 807 N. Mills Ave. to hit up the New American spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.