Your guide to the 5 top spots in Orlando's East Central Park neighborhood

Visiting East Central Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Orlando neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a vegetarian and Asian fusion spot to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in East Central Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria

photo: vyvy v./yelp

Topping the list is vegetarian and Asian fusion spot Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 67 N. Bumby Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,128 reviews on Yelp.

Located in a funky space with local artwork, this spot has creative sandwiches, side salads, teas and sweet treats. Fan favorites include Mama Ling Ling's Thanksgiving and Big Daddy's Triple Decker (order them on sourdough, whole wheat, seeded rye or pumpernickel). For extra kick, try the spicy Elvis made with banana, bacon, strawberry jelly and cayenne peanut butter.

2. Market On South

Photo: Market On South/Yelp

Next up is bakery, vegetarian and vegan spot Market On South, situated at 2603 E. South St. With 4.5 stars out of 657 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

At this market and incubator kitchen, expect a vegan menu with brunch items, doughnuts, sandwiches and sides. Try the fried green tomato with sides like Florida creamed corn and French toast with sweet potato hash, Southern gravy, and sage infused maple syrup. You'll also find Valhalla Bakery sweets, Humble Bumble kombucha and locally made retail goods.

3. Saigon Noodle & Grill

Photo: COSMO W./Yelp

Vietnamese spot Saigon Noodle & Grill is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 101 N. Bumby Ave., 4.5 stars out of 369 reviews.

Featured on "Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," this family-run business specializes in Vietnamese dishes like pho, fried rice and spring rolls. Try the vermicelli with grilled chicken—it comes with lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, cucumbers, crushed peanuts and basil.

4. Dixie Dharma

Photo: DIXIE DHARMA/Yelp

Check out Dixie Dharma, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegan, Southern and vegetarian spot at 2603 E. S St., Market on South.

Catering to vegans and non-vegans, this eatery serves plenty of plant-based Southern comfort food, reports tampabay,com. Menu offerings include Florida fried green tomatoes, hillbilly chili dawgs, fried pickle po' boy and the Orange Bird sloppy Joe with tater salad and mac and cheese.

5. Valhalla Bakery

Photo: LAURA G./Yelp

And then there's Valhalla Bakery, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 221 reviews. Stop by 2603 E. South St. to hit up the bakery, which offers cupcakes, doughnuts and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.

Get your sugar fix at this bakery, which is well-known for its cupcakes. But doughnuts may come in a close second, according to Yelpers. Choose from flavors like blueberry sprinkle, churro, key lime pie and strawberry passion fruit. Brownies, cookies, fruit tarts and custom cakes are also available to satisfy your cravings.

