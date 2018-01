LONGWOOD, Fla. - Longwood city leaders voted unanimously Monday to end prayers before meetings.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to replace the invocation portion of the meetings with a moment of silence.

Those in support of the decision say a moment of silence is more inclusive to those of different religions.

Commissioners say Longwood has only had an invocation for the past four years. Before that, the city observed a moment of silence.

