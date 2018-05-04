Longwood woman beat, starved elderly mother in her care, deputies say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Longwood woman went before a Seminole County judge Friday afternoon after she was charged with abusing her elderly mother.

Lisa Dunn, 56, faces charges after investigators say she beat her mother and refused her food.

According to the arrest report the latest incident happened Thursday evening at the Longwood town home the two share.



The victim told deputies her daughter was intoxicated and began arguing with her about medications.

She said Dunn pulled her hair, kicked and slapped her.

At one point she said her daughter said, "I hope you die."

During the past few weeks the victim said her daughter has refused to take her to doctor's appointments, pick up her medications and didn't buy food.



She told deputies she has solely survived from the crumbs and candies that she has found around the house for weeks.

The victim believes this was punishment because she wouldn't share her medications with Dunn.

During Fridays first appearance, Dunn was ordered to wear a GPS if she posted bond device, have no contact with her mother and she can only return to the house once with a deputy to gather her belongings.

Her mother told deputies she does not want to press charges because she relies on her daughter to care for her.

Dunn's bail is set at $15,000. Her arraignment is scheduled for June 19.

