Looking for a job? The U.S. Census Bureau is about to hire a ton of people for the 2020 census

Need to make a few extra bucks? Or maybe you need an excuse to get out of the house for a little bit? Luckily, the U.S. Census Bureau has an opportunity for you to take your free time and turn it into some coin.

With the upcoming 2020 Census looming, the U.S. Census Bureau is gearing up to hire thousands of employees to help with all the counting.

So, what kinds of jobs are on the table? One of the biggest jobs is going to be census takers, who will work in the field interviewing the public and collecting data. Other jobs include supervisors, office operation supervisors and recruiting assistants.

To apply, all you have to do is be at least 18 years of age, have a valid Social Security number and email address, pass a criminal background check and fill out the application. Interviews will take place over the phone and jobs will be offered via phone or email.

So what are you waiting for? Click here to begin the application process, which should only take about 30 minutes, according to the Census Bureau.

