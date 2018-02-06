Volusia County needs help counting manatees

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Do you enjoy Florida's beloved manatee? If so, you could be just the person Volusia County is looking for to volunteer.

The county is holding two training sessions this month for its Manatee Watch program. The first is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center in DeLand. The second will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Marine Discovery Center in New Smyrna Beach. Both sessions start at 10 a.m.

According to Volusia County manatee protection program manager Debbie Wingfield, manatee watchers are trained to document manatee sightings, observe their behavior and sketch scar patterns.

Participants must be at least 16 years old. The training is free.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.